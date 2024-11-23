Man, 28, shot and wounded on Chicago's West Side

A 28-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded on Chicago’s West Side late Saturday morning.

The man was near the sidewalk in the 3300 block of West Chicago Avenue around 10:41 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown offender who produced a gun and fired shots, police said.

The victim was hit in the back, leg and buttocks. He took himself to Norwegian Hospital where he was initially reported in serious condition.

No offenders are in custody. Area detectives are investigating.