1 killed, 1 critically wounded in shooting at Belmont Harbor: police

A 22-year-old man was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday at Belmont Harbor.

The shooting happened around 12:39 a.m. in the 3500 block of North Belmont Harbor Drive, according to police.

The victims were standing in a parking lot when someone in a dark-colored SUV opened fire. One of the victims was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Adher Luna, of Cicero.

The other victim, also a 22-year-old man, was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest and arm.

No one was in custody as of Saturday morning, and Area Three detectives are investigating.