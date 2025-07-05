Chicago shooting: Drive-by leaves 4 hurt in Little Village, police say

Four people were injured, three critically, after a drive-by shooting in the city’s Little Village neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of S. California Boulevard, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The location was near the Leighton Criminal Courthouse and Cook County Jail.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call of gunshot victims at Mt. Sinai Hospital around 1:46 a.m.

Investigators learned that they were shot when an SUV drove past them and opened fire into a parked car.

The shooter hit multiple victims:

A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times about the body. He was listed in critical condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times about the body. He was listed in critical condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times about the body. He was listed in critical condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the right leg. He was listed in fair condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

What we don't know:

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.