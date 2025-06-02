Chicago shooting: Teen killed on South Side just graduated from high school, official say

A 17-year-old boy who was shot to death on the city’s Far South Side early Sunday morning had just graduated from high school.

De’Angelo Miles was identified as the victim in the early morning shooting in the 11900 block of South Wallace Street in West Pullman by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

What we know:

Chicago police said it was around 3 a.m. when officers found the victim on the ground and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

He died at the scene.

Hansberry College Prep, a charter high school in Auburn Gresham, posted on its Facebook page that Miles had just graduated with the class of 2025.

"Our hearts are heavy as we grieve his passing. We extend our deepest sympathies and offer our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss," the school said in the post.

The school said it would have counselors available on Monday to provide support for students and staff.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what the circumstances surrounding the shooting were.

As of Monday, no arrests had been made in connection with the shooting.