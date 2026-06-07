Chicago crime: 14 shot, 1 killed overnight in separate incidents, CPD says

The Brief More than a dozen people were shot and injured across Chicago in separate incidents overnight, police said. Among the victims were several teenagers who were shot on the South Side. The youngest victim was only 12 years old, according to police.



Several people were shot and injured between Saturday night and Sunday morning in Chicago, including multiple teenagers, in separate incidents across the city.

The youngest victim was only 12 years old, according to the Chicago Police Department's initial reports.

4 boys shot, injured in Bronzeville

Four boys were shot and injured in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood late Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 4500 block of S. Prairie Ave. in Bronzeville around 9:39 p.m.

The responding officers found the four victims near one another at the scene. Investigators learned that an unknown gunman opened fire, hitting the victims.

The victims included:

A 13-year-old boy who was shot in the left foot. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

A 13-year-old boy who was shot in the right leg. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 12-year-old boy who was shot in the left leg. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

A 14-year-old boy was shot and had a graze wound to his back. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and listed in fair condition.

3 shot, 1 critically hurt on South Side

Officers responded to the shooting in the 4600 block of S. Federal Street a little after midnight, according to the Chicago Police Department.

First responders found the following victims:

An 18-year-old woman who was shot in the abdomen. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 19-year-old woman who was shot in the right hand. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A man was shot in the left shoulder and took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center. He was listed in good condition.

The victims were unable to provide details of the shooting. Police provided no further details.

Other shootings

A 21-year-old man was shot in the back and injured while traveling in a car in the 2100 block of N. Central Ave. around 11:23 p.m. He was listed in fair condition.

An 18-year-old man was found dead of a gunshot wound around 1:34 a.m. in the 7700 block of S. Rhodes in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. He had a gunshot wound to the head.

A 39-year-old woman was shot a little before 4 a.m. in the 600 block of W. Belden Ave. in Lincoln Park. She took herself to the hospital and was listed in critical condition.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the 7900 block of S. Langley Ave. in Chatham around 3 a.m. He took himself to the hospital where he was listed in good condition.

A 32-year-old man arrived at Mt. Sinai Hospital after being shot. He was listed in critical condition. It was unclear where or when the shooting happened.

A 47-year-old man and 46-year-old woman were shot in the 1100 block of S. Mozart in North Lawndale around 4:15 a.m. The man was shot in both legs and listed in critical condition. The woman was shot in the right leg and listed in good condition.