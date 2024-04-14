4 killed, 23 wounded in overnight shootings across Chicago

At least 4 people were killed in shootings across Chicago Saturday night, including an 8-year-old girl who was fatally wounded in a mass shooting in the Back of the Yards.

Chicago police responded to at least a dozen shootings across the city between 9 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday.

An 8-year-old girl was killed, and 10 others were wounded by gunfire during a family gathering on the South Side at approximately 9:18 p.m. The incident happened outside a home near 52nd Street and Damen Avenue. The ages of the wounded victims range from 1 to 40 years old. Police say no one is in custody.

A 21-year-old girl was killed, and a 15-year-old boy was wounded during a fight in the 9300 block of South Bishop at 9:19 p.m. The boy was shot in the chest and is in critical condition.

A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in the 3500 block of West Harrison at midnight. He suffered three gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the face. He was later pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

A 30-year-old man was killed after someone opened fire on a group of people standing on the street. The incident happened in the 4800 block of West Arthington at 11:26 p.m. A 36-year-old man was wounded. He is listed in good condition.

A 9-year-old boy was struck by gunfire in the 1500 block of South Sawyer at 10:02 p.m. He was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the ankle.

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after he was found unresponsive in the 10500 block of South Edbrooke at 9:58 p.m.

A 22-year-old woman was in the back seat of a vehicle in the 3300 block of West Beach at 11:29 p.m. when she was shot. She was listed in good condition.

A 26-year-old woman was shot while walking on the sidewalk near West 27th Street and South State Street at 1:26 p.m.

Three men were wounded by gunfire in the 5600 block of South Wood at 1:23 p.m. The victims, ages 32 and 59, are in good condition. A 31-year-old man was listed in critical condition.

Two teenage boys, ages 15 and 16, were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the 7800 block of South Christiana at 1:51 a.m.

A 21-year-old man was grazed by gunfire in an alley near 47th and South Loomis at 1:07 a.m.

A 37-year-old man was shot during a gathering in the 5500 block of West Congress. The incident occurred at 1:37 a.m.

Police say no one is in custody in connection to any of the above incidents.