Chicago shop owner selling blue and yellow shirts, tote bags in support of Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine rages on, we're seeing more efforts in the Chicago area to support the Ukrainian people.

In Jefferson Park, Christina Parker started creating as her way to cope with the heartbreak and destruction she's been watching in videos coming out of Ukraine.

Parker is making t-shirts and tote bags in blue and yellow colors that have a heart above the word "Ukraine." She's selling them as a fundraiser at her gift shop called The Made Shop on Milwaukee Avenue.

"It feels good. I came in early to make them today and I was super excited when I get to make a change or do something, help with something," said Parker.

The proceeds from the products will go to a charity helping children in Ukraine called SavetheChildren.org.

"Honestly, the video with the children literally broke my heart. I have two boys. And I can't imagine them in that place. I don't have much money to spare, but I wanted to do something. I just wanted to help out," said Parker.

Another show of support was the sound of bells ringing out at Holy Name Cathedral and other Catholic churches across the Chicago area. Cardinal Blase Cupich asked all parishes, schools and worship sites in the Archdiocese of Chicago to ring their bells in solidarity with the people of Ukraine at noon on Ash Wednesday.

Back at The Made Shop, Barbara Puczkowskyj picked out a new Ukrainian shirt, knowing she's not the only one in Chicago showing the love.

"It really warms my heart to see that. I’m going to start crying. You know I watch it on the news and it just breaks my heart," said Puczkowskyj.

Her husband is Ukrainian, but many, like Parker, don’t know a soul in that country yet still feel a need to respond.

"It just feels right with all the ugly that's going on. It just feels like the right thing to do is to try to help," said Parker.