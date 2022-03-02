Westmont community gathers supplies to help Ukrainians fleeing their homes

Church bells rang across Chicago Wednesday in support of Ukraine.

This is the second time this week, the Archdiocese of Chicago had called for the symbolic gesture. The bells also rang out on Sunday.

As the Russia attack continues, thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing their homes.

In Westmont, the community gathered supplies to help refugees who had to leave much of their lives behind.

There is a significant Ukrainian population in the western suburbs, but it is truly a cross-section of people who are now coming to the aid of Ukraine.

Just hours after putting out the call on social media, people began arriving to donate goods that will be flown to Ukraine to help in the war effort.

They're asking for things like non-perishable food, protein bars, medical supplies, diapers, warm clothes and shoes. They are even asking for Kevlar vests for Ukrainian citizens who are fighting on the street.

"We're trying to collect tactical gear, they don't have any Army gear," said Diana Hertha, Relief Organizer.

Volunteers used a pair of trucks to pack up everything donated, and drove it to a Ukrainian cargo facility, where much of it is expected to be flown overnight to Poland.

From there, volunteer truckers will convoy the food to refugee camps on the Ukrainian border as well as into Ukraine itself.

