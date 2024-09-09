How much longer will Chicago use ShotSpotter?

The mayor plans to end the contract in November. However, some aldermen are saying, "Not so fast."

The Chairman of the Public Safety Committee said ShotSpotter, the detection technology that alerts police to gunshots, is worth saving. He also mentioned that more than half of the aldermen agree.

A meeting was held on Monday to discuss the latest data from ShotSpotter.

The technology has been in effect since 2018.

Chicago Ald. Brian Hopkins of the 2nd Ward spoke before the meeting, stating that new data would be presented, which he hopes will change Mayor Brandon Johnson’s mind about ShotSpotter. The data shows there were 30,000 gunshots from January to August.

He is not convinced that the council cannot overrule the mayor. He hopes Johnson will see the new data and reconsider.

Former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson testified on behalf of ShotSpotter.

"The fact is, people don't call the police for whatever reason. ShotSpotter was the only reason why we were alerted to the last two police officers that got murdered in this city. ShotSpotter directed CPD to those police officers," said Johnson.

Meanwhile, other aldermen, like Byron Sigcho-Lopez of the 25th Ward, are against ShotSpotter.

There will be no action on Monday regarding ShotSpotter.