Chicago's ShowPlace ICON movie theater suddenly shuts down for good

After 15 years, the ShowPlace ICON Theater & Kitchen at Roosevelt Collection Shops has permanently closed its doors.

"I was literally there on Friday, swear to God. It's so close to my house," said Elaine Miller.

On Monday, South Loop moviegoers were turned away by signs on the doors informing them that tickets purchased in advance would be automatically refunded.

"We have nowhere to go for a stress reliever," said patron Henry Smith.

The luxury cinema, which opened in 2009, is reportedly closing as its parent company ceases operations nationally. Like many theaters, attendance has been low since the pandemic.

Additionally, gunshots were reported inside the building last year, though no one was hurt.

Roosevelt Collection managers are reportedly in active discussions with potential new theater partners.