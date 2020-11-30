Chicago shuts down 300-person party for 'egregiously' violating COVID-19 restrictions

article

City officials shut down a party with about 300 attendees in a basement venue in the Wicker Park over the weekend, officials said Monday.

The venue was one of more than 300 businesses — including one that allegedly held a party with 600 people — cited for violations one month into citywide orders against indoor gatherings, dining and drinking.

Police were called to the illegal party early Sunday at The Vault in the 1600 block of West Division Street, according to a statement from the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection.

No one was following social distancing protocols or wearing face coverings, the agency said. Multiple citations were issued, including cease and desist orders and closure orders to the business “for throwing a dangerous and unlicensed commercial party.”

Since restrictions went into effect in Chicago on Oct. 30, the city has conducted 877 investigations and issued 20 citations and 54 notices to bars, restaurants and other businesses for allowing indoor dining or drinking.

The past weekend alone, the city conducted 93 investigations, 14 of which were done with Chicago police and other city agencies.

“While the vast majority of Chicago’s businesses are doing the right thing and following the COVID-19 regulations to keep Chicagoans and their employees safe, it is incredibly disheartening to see some establishments continue to egregiously and blatantly disregard the guidelines and put our entire community at risk,” BACP Commissioner Rosa Escareno said in a statement.

“Actions like this are a slap in the face to the thousands of businesses and millions of Chicagoans that are making sacrifices every day to keep our city safe, and we will continue cracking down on this inexcusable activity.”

Since March, the city has conducted more than 6,500 COVID-19 investigations and cited more than 330 businesses for violating the regulations.

Other business cited by the city include:

-Chicago Sports Complex (2600 W. 35th St.): Hosting a party with over 600 attendees, no face coverings or social distancing. The business also issued a long-term closure order requiring them to remain closed until BACP approves a plan for reopening.

-Wildberry Pancake (196 E. Pearson St.): Repeatedly allowing indoor dining despite multiple Notices to Correct and Citations. The restaurant was also issued a long-term closure order.

-The Ballroom (6351-59 S. Cottage Grove Ave.): Hosting a party with more than 200 attendees, no face coverings or social distancing. The business was also issued a long-term closure order.

-Fat Fish Bar & Grill (234-236 W 31st St.): Egregiously violating social distancing and face coverings requirements on outdoor patio. Issued a long-term closure order.

-Black Cat Lounge (1640 W. 115th St.): Patrons drinking indoors, no face coverings or social distancing.

-The Delta (1745 W. North Ave.): Egregiously violating social distancing and face coverings requirements on outdoor patio.

-Mariscos La Diabla (4222-24 W. 63rd St.): Patrons eating indoors, no face coverings or social distancing.

-Effe Inc (4216 W. 63rd St.): Patrons eating indoors, no face coverings or social distancing.

-Linda’s Place (1044 W. 51st St.): Patrons eating indoors, no face coverings or social distancing.