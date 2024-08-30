Chicago sisters experience VIP treatment at Chicago Sky’s Barbie Game Night

The Brief Friday's Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever game at Wintrust Arena has seen ticket prices soar from $140 to nearly $2,800, driven by the high-profile rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. The game is significant as it represents the final regular-season matchup between Reese and Clark in their rookie years, adding to the excitement and importance of the event. Jade and Joy Lee, who gained attention with their lemonade stand, will enjoy a VIP experience at the game. Their story has led to their attendance being celebrated as part of the Chicago Sky’s first-ever Barbie Game Night, highlighting a partnership with Mattel to honor women in sports.



The Chicago Sky is set to host the Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena on Friday night.

Tickets for the game range from $140 to nearly $2,800 on StubHub, reflecting the record-breaking demand driven by the high-profile rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. This rivalry began with Reese's "You Can't See Me" gesture during the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship.

Friday's matchup is the final regular-season game between the two players in their rookie careers and has become the highest-demand game of the season, according to ticketing technology company Logitix. The lowest ticket price for the game is $165, in contrast to $15 for some other WNBA games that night.

Additionally, the Lee sisters, who gained attention with their lemonade stand, will have a VIP experience at the game. They will be honored at the Chicago Sky’s first-ever Barbie Game Night, celebrating women in sports in partnership with Mattel.

Jade and Joy Lee from Roseland dreamed of attending this game, and their lemonade stand caught the eye of local entrepreneurs and the Chicago Sky, who helped make their dream come true.

"I am very proud of me and my sister, and I'm glad that we both get to experience this moment," said Joy Lee.

"We are so excited to be here, they have their pink on, you know these girls are fashionistas, and Angel Reese is a fashionista. Jade has been following her since her LSU days. We're grateful, we're blessed and we're looking forward to all that the night brings," said Brittany Powell-Lee, Jade and Joy's mom.

Once they arrive, the girls will participate in a panel discussion about women in leadership featuring Sky player Elizabeth Williams.

They are joined by their mother and cousins, who helped with the lemonade stand earlier this week.