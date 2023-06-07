Chicago Sky welcomes new group of all-female investors

The Chicago Sky is welcoming a new group of all-female investors this week.

The franchise owners sold 10 percent of the team to the group of investors, which includes Cubs co-owner Laura Rickets.

The move now brings the team's valuation up to $85 million.

That makes the Chicago Sky the second-highest-valued team in the league, right after the Seattle Storm.

Additionally, Sky's ownership group is now one of the most diverse in U.S. women’s sports.