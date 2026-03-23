Chicago smash-and-grab burglary hits Golden Apple in Lakeview

The Brief A vehicle crashed into the Golden Apple restaurant in Lakeview early Monday morning. Three people took an ATM from inside the business before fleeing in another SUV. No arrests have been reported.



A smash-and-grab burglary at a Lakeview restaurant early Monday left damage to the building and an ATM stolen, according to Chicago police.

The backstory:

Officers responded around 3:43 a.m. to 2971 North Lincoln Avenue for a report of a burglary at the Golden Apple.

Police said three people in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee drove into the front of the building. Once inside, the group took an ATM before getting into a nearby black SUV and driving away.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area Three detectives are investigating.