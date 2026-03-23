Expand / Collapse search

Chicago smash-and-grab burglary hits Golden Apple in Lakeview

By Nic Flosi
Published  March 23, 2026 8:01am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
Smash-and-grab burglary hits Lakeview restaurant

Smash-and-grab burglary hits Lakeview restaurant

A Lakeview restaurant was hit in a smash-and-grab early Monday, police said.

The Brief

    • A vehicle crashed into the Golden Apple restaurant in Lakeview early Monday morning.
    • Three people took an ATM from inside the business before fleeing in another SUV.
    • No arrests have been reported.

CHICAGO - A smash-and-grab burglary at a Lakeview restaurant early Monday left damage to the building and an ATM stolen, according to Chicago police.

The backstory:

Officers responded around 3:43 a.m. to 2971 North Lincoln Avenue for a report of a burglary at the Golden Apple.

Police said three people in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee drove into the front of the building. Once inside, the group took an ATM before getting into a nearby black SUV and driving away.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area Three detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyLake ViewNews