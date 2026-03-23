Chicago smash-and-grab burglary hits Golden Apple in Lakeview
CHICAGO - A smash-and-grab burglary at a Lakeview restaurant early Monday left damage to the building and an ATM stolen, according to Chicago police.
The backstory:
Officers responded around 3:43 a.m. to 2971 North Lincoln Avenue for a report of a burglary at the Golden Apple.
Police said three people in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee drove into the front of the building. Once inside, the group took an ATM before getting into a nearby black SUV and driving away.
What's next:
No arrests have been announced. Area Three detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.