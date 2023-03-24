Mrs. O'Leary's Plow among winners unveiled following Chicago's inaugural 'You Name a Snowplow' contest

Mrs. O'Leary's Plow, Da Plow and Sleet Home Chicago are a few of the names now hanging on seven of the city's snowplows.

Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation (DSS) officially unveiled the snowplows with their new name plaques Friday morning.

The winning names were voted on by Chicagoans in the city's inaugural "You Name a Snowplow" contest.

The creative minds behind the catchy names joined the Superintendent of DSS Cole Stallard to welcome the fleet.

The seven snowplow names that received the most votes include:

1. Mrs. O’Leary’s Plow

2. Da Plow

3. Salter Payton

4. Sears Plower

5. Sleet Home Chicago

6. Holy Plow!

7. Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel

The city received nearly 17,000 responses from Chicago residents, which translated to over 80,000 votes for the snowplow names.

Originally, there was going to be six winners, but the city added a seventh due to a near tie for sixth place.

The plows, with their new name art, were paraded outside the department's newest salt dome.

