Winners revealed for Chicago's 'You Name A Snowplow' contest

The results are in. Votes for Chicago's inaugural "You Name A Snowplow" contest have been tallied, and the winning submissions were announced today.

The highest vote-getting names will soon adorn seven Department of Streets and Sanitation snowplows.

The seven snowplow names that received the most votes are:

1. Mrs. O’Leary’s Plow

2. Da Plow

3. Salter Payton

4. Sears Plower

5. Sleet Home Chicago

6. Holy Plow!

7. Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel

Fox 32's own Will Hager submitted the winner, "Mrs. O'Leary's Plow."

Nearly 7,000 names were submitted by Chicago residents. Those were narrowed down to the top 50 earlier this month. Residents were then able to vote for up to six names through January 31.

"The love of Chicago really shined through with numerous and creative Chicago-related names that were submitted and the thousands of voting responses we received for the 50 finalists," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Initially, the contest was for the top six names, but after a near tie for sixth place, seven winners were chosen.

All residents will be able to view the named snowplows with their new signage, along with the city’s full snow fleet, in real-time during winter storms via the City’s newly updated plow tracker.