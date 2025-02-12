Chicago deploys salt spreaders amid snowstorm Wednesday

The Brief The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation will deploy salt spreaders ahead of the anticipated winter snowstorm. The department manages more than 9,400 lane miles of roadway.



The city’s Department of Streets and Sanitation announced it was deploying salt spreaders on Wednesday in response to a significant snowfall that's anticipated.

Chicago activated its "Phase III" snow program with salt spreaders in response to the system that is expected to drop 3 to 4 inches of snow around the Chicago area, especially later in the afternoon and evening.

Safe travel during snowstorm

What we know:

The salt spreaders will focus on the city’s arterial routes like DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and bridges and overpasses to "ensure they are safe and passable for emergency vehicles, public transportation, and other travelers."



What you can do:

Commuters are asked to take precautions while traveling on Wednesday. They should allow for extra time and drive appropriately for the conditions and leave space between cars.

Residents can also sign up for alerts about up-to-date weather conditions and emergency information at NotifyChicago.org.