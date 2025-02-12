Chicago area schools to close, shift to E-learning ahead of snowstorm

The Brief Schools across the Chicago area announced a shift to e-learning or closures for Wednesday with the season's biggest snowstorm on the way. While the snow will start light in the morning, the biggest event will happen in the afternoon and evening.



With the biggest snowstorm of the season on the way, schools in the Chicago area have started to announce closures or shifts to E-learning on Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 9 a.m. CST on Wednesday, and will remain in place until 3 a.m. CST Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow from the winter storm will begin moving into the Chicago area on Wednesday morning, starting lightly and continuing through late morning. By early afternoon, snow coverage will increase across the area.

Chicago area school closures Wednesday

The following schools and districts have canceled classes or shifted to E-learning for Wednesday ahead of the winter storm.

Wednesday's weather forecast

The heavier snow is reserved for the afternoon and evening hours, which will make the PM commute much worse than this morning.

Fox 32 Meteorologists are looking at a widespread 3 to 6-inch event. Snow will be tapering off during the overnight hours as low temperatures dip down into the teens after maxing out in the mid-20s this afternoon.

The rest of Thursday will feature clearing skies with temperatures remaining cold.