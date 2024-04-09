Expand / Collapse search

Baby born during solar eclipse at Chicago-area hospital

By Maggie Duly
Published  April 9, 2024 9:04am CDT
A couple from Crestwood welcomed a baby boy during Monday's solar eclipse. Baby Maddix arrived 16 days ahead of schedule at 1:54 p.m. Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox welcomed three newborns on eclipse day.

NEW LENOX, Ill. - A baby boy was born at a Chicago-area hospital during the solar eclipse Monday afternoon. 

Jessica and Glenn from Crestwood welcomed baby Maddox at 1:54 p.m., during the peak of the solar eclipse in northern Illinois. 

Maddox arrived at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox 16 days early. Two other baby boys were born on eclipse day. 

Baby Talon was born at 5:35 a.m., also ahead of schedule by a week. Baby Ethan came four days after his due date, at 10:35 a.m. 

The babies were decked out in eclipse glasses and special bibs to celebrate. The Silver Cross staff even got the chance to head outside and watch the historic celestial event. 

