Chicago crime: Thief broke into several cars in South Loop parking garages, CPD says

The Brief Several cars in South Loop parking garages were broken into between Friday night and early Saturday morning. Police provided a rough description of the suspected thief.



Several cars parked in South Loop parking garages were broken into between late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The break-ins took place in parking structures along the 600 block of South La Salle Street, the 800 block of South Wells Street, and the 100 block of West 9th Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

In each incident, the offender broke the passenger or driver side windows and, in several cases, took personal property from inside the cars.

The offender was also reported to have been seen fleeing in a gray Lexus sedan with an Ontario, Canada, license plate, police said.

The offender was described by police as an African American male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and a black/gray Nike Jordan gym shoes.

Police listed each incident's date and approximate location:

600 block of S. La Salle St on June 6 at 11:19 p.m.

600 block of S. La Salle St on June 6 at 11:19 p.m.

600 block of S. La Salle St on June 6 at 11:19 p.m.

600 block of S. La Salle St on June 6 at 11:19 p.m.

600 block of S. La Salle St on June 6 at 11:19 p.m.

600 block of S. La Salle St on June 6 at 11:19 p.m.

600 block of S. La Salle St on June 6 at 11:19 p.m.

800 block of S. Wells St on June 7 at 2:20 a.m.

800 block of S. Wells St on June 7 at 2:20 a.m.

800 block of S. Wells St on June 7 at 2:20 a.m.

100 block of W. 9th St on June 7 at 2:20 a.m.

800 block of S. Wells St on June 7 at 2:20 a.m.

800 block of S. Wells St on June 7 at 2:20 a.m.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.