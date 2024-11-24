17-year-old seriously wounded in South Side drive-by shooting

A 17-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in the Morgan Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred around 9:17 p.m. in the 900 block of West 115th Street. The victim was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a dark-colored vehicle fired shots, striking him in the back.

The teen was transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

No one was in custody as of Sunday morning. Area Three detectives are investigating.