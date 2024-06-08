12-year-old boy among 2 children hurt in South Side drive-by shooting

Two children were wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday night.

A 12-year-old boy was walking with a group of people in the 500 block of East 31st Street at 9:19 p.m. when someone in a silver sedan fired shots and he was struck.

The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

A 15-year-old girl was sitting in a vehicle in the same area when she was struck by gunfire. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back. She was listed in good condition.

No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating.