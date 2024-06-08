Expand / Collapse search

12-year-old boy among 2 children hurt in South Side drive-by shooting

By Maggie Duly
Published  June 8, 2024 7:19am CDT
Lake Meadows
A 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were wounded in a shooting near 31st Street Beach. Police said the boy was walking a large group when someone in a car opened fire. The other victim was sitting in a car nearby.

CHICAGO - Two children were wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday night. 

A 12-year-old boy was walking with a group of people in the 500 block of East 31st Street at 9:19 p.m. when someone in a silver sedan fired shots and he was struck. 

The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg. 

A 15-year-old girl was sitting in a vehicle in the same area when she was struck by gunfire. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back. She was listed in good condition. 

No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating. 