Man wounded in drive-by shooting on South Side

A 24-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood Tuesday night,

Police say the victim was on the sidewalk in the 300 block of West 88th Street just after 8 p.m. when a white Chevy sedan pulled up and fired shots.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the right leg.

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.