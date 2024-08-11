3 shot during fight at South Side gas station

A dispute at a gas station on Chicago's South Side escalated into a shooting Saturday night, leaving three people wounded.

According to Chicago police, the incident occurred around 8:08 p.m. in the 700 block of East 95th Street. An argument broke out between several people and unknown offenders at the gas station, and gunfire erupted.

Three males were struck by bullets. A 24-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to the same hospital in good condition. The third victim, a 16-year-old boy, was critically wounded with two gunshot wounds to the right arm and is also being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The offenders fled the scene following the shooting. No one is in custody at this time. Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.