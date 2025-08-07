Chicago police searching for driver after South Side hit-and-run

The Brief A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on July 30 in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. Police say a gray 2008 Volvo SUV struck the pedestrian and drove off. Investigators are asking for tips in the case.



A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene last month on Chicago’s South Side.

What we know:

According to Chicago police, the crash happened around 11:35 p.m. on July 30 at 755 West Marquette Road in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police say a gray 2008 Volvo XC90 SUV was traveling eastbound from the 800 block of West Marquette Road when it hit a pedestrian in the roadway. The driver did not stop.

The pedestrian was seriously hurt.

The SUV involved had the Illinois license plate EZ88526.

Vehicle involved in Englewood hit-and-run | CPD

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number JJ355792.