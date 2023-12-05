Chicago South Side laundromats extend helping hand with free laundry services

Laundromats on Chicago's South Side are stepping up to support residents by offering free laundry services on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Residents can take advantage of this generous initiative at Park Plaza Laundromat between noon and 4 p.m. on Wednesday or at "Your Neighborhood Laundromat" from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. the same day.

The free laundry services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

*In addition to the complimentary laundry services, bags of local produce will also be available while supplies last, providing an extra layer of support for the community.