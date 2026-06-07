Chicago crime: 3 shot, 1 critically hurt on South Side, police say

Three people were shot, one critically injured, on Chicago’s South Side during a violent night.

What we know:

Officers responded to the shooting in the 4600 block of S. Federal Street a little after midnight, according to the Chicago Police Department.

First responders found the following victims:

An 18-year-old woman who was shot in the abdomen. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 19-year-old woman who was shot in the right hand. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A man was shot in the left shoulder and took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center. He was listed in good condition.

The victims were unable to provide details of the shooting. Police provided no further details.

Area detectives are investigating.