Driver crashes into parked truck, dies after being shot on South Side: police

By Maggie Duly
Published  March 31, 2024 8:00am CDT
Gresham
CHICAGO - A man is dead after he was shot while driving and rear-ended a semi-truck in Gresham Sunday morning. 

Police say the 32-year-old victim was driving in the 8200 block of South Ashland Avenue at 4:30 a.m. when he was struck by gunfire. The driver then rear-ended a parked semi-truck. 

He was transported to Christ Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. 

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.