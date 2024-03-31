Driver crashes into parked truck, dies after being shot on South Side: police

A man is dead after he was shot while driving and rear-ended a semi-truck in Gresham Sunday morning.

Police say the 32-year-old victim was driving in the 8200 block of South Ashland Avenue at 4:30 a.m. when he was struck by gunfire. The driver then rear-ended a parked semi-truck.

He was transported to Christ Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.