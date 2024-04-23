Expand / Collapse search

14-year-old charged with murder following Southgate Market shooting last month

By Maggie Duly
Published  April 23, 2024 9:39am CDT
South Loop
A large teen gathering near the Southgate Market shopping mall in South Loop led to a shooting. Now one teen is dead, another is injured and several others are facing charges.

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after a large teen gathering led to a deadly shooting in South Loop last month. 

Chicago police arrested a 14-year-old boy on Monday morning in East Garfield Park. 

The boy has been accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Jeremy L. Smith on March 2 in the 500 block of West Roosevelt Road near Southgate Market. Police say a 15-year-old boy was also shot and injured. 

The 14-year-old was charged with three felonies, including first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery/discharge firearm. 

Several other teenagers were arrested on the day of the incident and charged with misdemeanor reckless or disorderly conduct. 