Chicago spa hosts night of relaxation for breast cancer fighters, caregivers

The Brief A Chicago spa hosted a private event for breast cancer survivors and caregivers during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event, organized by Lululemon ambassador Kayla Jeter, provided relaxation and self-care services. Attendees emphasized the importance of taking time for personal well-being.



In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, 20 breast cancer survivors and caregivers were treated to a special spa night at the Chuan Spa inside The Langham Chicago.

The private event, held Thursday night, aimed to provide these women with much-needed relaxation and self-care.

Jennifer Anderson, one of the attendees, knows firsthand the emotional toll of a cancer diagnosis. Anderson was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer last year and endured 16 rounds of chemotherapy and 23 infusions.

"Hearing the diagnosis was very overwhelming," Anderson shared. "I feel like having cancer last year really allowed me to recognize the importance of taking time to pour into yourself."

The event, closed to the public, was designed to be a serene oasis for women like Anderson. Complete with spa treatments, food, and drinks, the evening offered a moment of peace to those who have spent months—sometimes years—fighting for their health or caring for loved ones.

Kayla Jeter, a Lululemon ambassador who helped organize the event, spoke about her experience as a caregiver.

She cared for her mother until she passed away from breast cancer and now dedicates her time to supporting others in similar situations.

"So I thought, what did I need when I was caregiving for my mom before she passed away? Just a moment to relax," Jeter said.

Her advice for caregivers and survivors alike is to find small moments throughout the day to prioritize self-care.

"Find those gaps in the day for yourself, even if it’s like waiting at a stoplight – take a few breaths – or waiting in line at a grocery store, knowing that wellness doesn’t have to look like a service or a spa moment, but taking care of yourself is important for long-term health," Jeter said.