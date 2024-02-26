Construction begins on former Chicago Spire site

After years of delay, construction is finally underway at the site of the failed Chicago Spire project.

Developers have commenced phase one of construction at 400 North Lake Shore Drive, where a hole was dug around 2007 for a massive skyscraper that never materialized.

The new developer, Skidmore, Owings and Merrill, has plans for two towers on the site.

The development will also include an extension of the Chicago Riverwalk. It is scheduled to be completed in early 2027.