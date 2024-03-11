Chicago World War II veteran Stanley Spillar celebrates 100th birthday

Stanley Spillar, a World War II veteran, celebrated a remarkable milestone on March 9th as he turned 100 years old.

Born to Andrew and Mary Spillar in 1924, Stanley spent his childhood in Chicago alongside his siblings Mary and Andy after relocating to the city at the age of 6.

Upon graduating from Steinmetz High School on June 6, 1944, Stanley wasted no time in answering the call to serve his country, enlisting in the U.S. Army.

During his service, Private 1st Class Spillar demonstrated exceptional bravery and dedication, earning him the prestigious Bronze Star for heroic actions during operations near Pachten, Germany, from December 6th-10th, 1944. Despite facing heavy fire, Stanley voluntarily led litter squads to the front lines and assisted in evacuating wounded soldiers to safety, ultimately saving many lives.

Stanley served as a Front Line Combat Medic with the 90th Infantry Division, famously known as the Tough Ombres, participating in all major battles including the Battle of the Bulge until the war's end. He was honorably discharged on October 30, 1945, after participating in the liberation of the Flossenburg Concentration Camp.

After the war, Stanley met his beloved wife, Grace, with whom he shared 49 years of marriage. Together, they raised four children: Val, Cyndi, Jan, and Greg. Stanley is also the proud grandfather of four granddaughters and great-grandfather to five.

For the past six years, Stanley has resided at Victory Centre, where he enjoys spending his time working on crossword puzzles, riding his tandem bike, and indulging in wine and popcorn during happy hour.

Described as a joy to be around, Stanley is known for his infectious smile and positive outlook on life, embodying the spirit of resilience and courage that defined his generation.