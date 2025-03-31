Chicago street cleaning season returns this week
CHICAGO - Chicago’s annual street cleaning season kicks off tomorrow, with city sweepers set to clear debris and litter from neighborhood streets through mid-November.
The backstory:
Starting tomorrow, sweepers will begin making their rounds across the city, removing debris and litter from the streets.
The Department of Streets and Sanitation will hang warning signs 48 hours before the sweepers are scheduled to be on your street.
Street cleaning season lasts through mid-November with sweepers active on weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
What you can do:
Residents are reminded to check the schedule and be on the lookout for signs, so they can move their cars on time and avoid being ticketed. The schedule for the 2025 street cleaning season can be found on the City of Chicago website.
Residents can view street sweepers in real-time using the Sweeper Tracker online tool and requests can be made to city's request line at 3-1-1.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation.