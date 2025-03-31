Chicago street cleaning season returns this week

The Brief Chicago's street cleaning season begins tomorrow, with sweepers removing debris and litter from city streets through mid-November. The Department of Streets and Sanitation will post warning signs 48 hours in advance to remind residents to move their cars and avoid tickets. Residents can check the cleaning schedule on the city's website or track sweepers in real time using the Sweeper Tracker tool.



Chicago’s annual street cleaning season kicks off tomorrow, with city sweepers set to clear debris and litter from neighborhood streets through mid-November.

Chicago street cleaning

The backstory:

Starting tomorrow, sweepers will begin making their rounds across the city, removing debris and litter from the streets.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation will hang warning signs 48 hours before the sweepers are scheduled to be on your street.

Street cleaning season lasts through mid-November with sweepers active on weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What you can do:

Residents are reminded to check the schedule and be on the lookout for signs, so they can move their cars on time and avoid being ticketed. The schedule for the 2025 street cleaning season can be found on the City of Chicago website.

Residents can view street sweepers in real-time using the Sweeper Tracker online tool and requests can be made to city's request line at 3-1-1.