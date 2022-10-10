Chicago street closures scheduled for Columbus Day Parade, Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations
CHICAGO - The Columbus Day Parade is set to kick-off Monday morning.
It is the 70th anniversary of the event.
Assembly will begin on Upper Wacker Drive near Wabash Avenue at 9 a.m.
The parade will then begin at 1 p.m.
Street closures are as follows:
- Upper Wacker Drive from Wabash Avenue to Franklin Street
- State Street from Kinzie Street to Wacker Drive
- State Street from Wacker Drive to Van BUren
- Van Buren to Congress Parkway
Additionally, Chicago residents and people across the country will celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, as a push to replace Columbus Day continues.
Last year, on the second Monday in October, President Joe Biden issued a presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples Day, providing the biggest boost yet to efforts trying to refocus the federal holiday.
MORE: Columbus Day celebrations, protests prompt discord among Chicagoans
In Chicago, local leaders will be joining Native American leaders for a ceremony at 10:30 a.m.
Chicago has the third-largest Indigenous population in the U.S., with more than 70,000 Native Americans representing over 175 tribes.