Chicago street closures scheduled for Columbus Day Parade, Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Holidays
There will be several street closures Monday for the 70th Columbus Day parade in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO - The Columbus Day Parade is set to kick-off Monday morning.

It is the 70th anniversary of the event.

Assembly will begin on Upper Wacker Drive near Wabash Avenue at 9 a.m.

The parade will then begin at 1 p.m.

Street closures are as follows:

  • Upper Wacker Drive from Wabash Avenue to Franklin Street
  • State Street from Kinzie Street to Wacker Drive
  • State Street from Wacker Drive to Van BUren
  • Van Buren to Congress Parkway

Additionally, Chicago residents and people across the country will celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, as a push to replace Columbus Day continues. 

Last year, on the second Monday in October, President Joe Biden issued a presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples Day, providing the biggest boost yet to efforts trying to refocus the federal holiday.

In Chicago, local leaders will be joining Native American leaders for a ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

Chicago has the third-largest Indigenous population in the U.S., with more than 70,000 Native Americans representing over 175 tribes.