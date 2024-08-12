Chicago strip club shooting: 4 men wounded in South Loop

A shooting at a strip club in Chicago's South Loop left four men wounded, 1 critically, according to police.

Someone opened fire inside Deja Vu Showgirls located in the 700 block of South Clinton Street around 3:36 a.m. Monday.

Police said multiple people were arguing right before the shooting. Four men between the ages of 26 and 35 were shot.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the stomach and was taken to Stoger Hospital in fair condition.

A 27-year-old man was shot several times and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A 32-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

A 35-year-old man was also shot in the thigh and buttocks and was transported to Sroger Hospital in fair condition.

The shooter is not in custody. No other injuries were reported. Chicago police detectives are investigating.