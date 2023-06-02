Chicago student Harvard-bound after overcoming pandemic challenges

A Chicago high school is celebrating their class of 2023, which features five Ivy League bound seniors.

One of those scholars is 18-year-old Angel Guiterrez, of Pilsen, who won $3 million worth of scholarship offers and is now Harvard-bound.

His high school career at Chicago Bulls College Prep was no easy feat, with the Covid-19 pandemic spanning from the spring of his freshman year all the way to junior year.

He says he was positive he would not get into Harvard, so he was at first reluctant to open what turned out to be his acceptance letter.

He shared this advice for other students.

"One piece of advice I would give to all high school students or students coming into high school is to just stay resilient and keep pursuing your passions, especially in high school because it's such a transformative time," Gutierrez said.

At Harvard, Gutierrez says he will be majoring in computer science and has his sights set on one day becoming a lawyer or a surgeon.