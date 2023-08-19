Chicago students bid farewell to summer, honor fallen officer at back-to-school bash

It's the final weekend of freedom for Chicago Public Schools students.

Kids got one last blowout Saturday to say goodbye to summer. The back to school bash also paid tribute to a fallen Chicago police officer.

When a group of Avalon Park students return to class Monday, they’ll be energized and have lots of goodies along with them. More than 100 families passed through Avalon Park’s gymnasium for food, games and helpful resources.

The back to school drive honored fallen officer Areanah Preston. Preston’s mother coordinated the event.

Amiyah Preston said her sister would be playing basketball with kids or coloring if she was in attendance.

The 24-year-old was shot and killed in what police believe was a robbery attempt outside her home in May. Four teens all having criminal backgrounds are now charged with murder and remain in custody.

"Before we reach out to the community, police, senators, we need to fix our homes," Preston’s mother Dionne Mhoon said.

Preston’s family has now created the Peace for Preston Foundation, which will raise money to build a community center. It will include parenting classes and other services.

Preston was a three-year veteran of the force with aspirations to work for the FBI.

Janiyah Hannah, 11, said it’s a path she’d love to pursue.