Chicago suburb cracks down on 'dangerous' e-bike riders

Elk Grove Village officials are speaking out after a group of young people riding e-bikes and dirt bikes created a "dangerous situation" in the suburb.

What we know:

Police said a group of more than 15 minors rode e-bikes through the village on Monday, running red lights, weaving through traffic and breaking several laws.

According to police, the riders fled from officers when they tried to stop them.

The warning comes days after a new ordinance was implemented that requires all e-bike riders to provide a valid driver's license when riding on village streets. They must also only stay on roads with speed limits below 35 mph.

Riders who violate the rules could be subject to fines of up to $200.

What you can do:

For more information on e-bike restrictions, head over to the Elk Grove Village website.