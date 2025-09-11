Expand / Collapse search

Chicago suburb knife scare sparks school alerts, but 'weapon' was a pencil

By Cody King
Published  September 11, 2025 12:11pm CDT
Crystal Lake
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Crystal Lake police responded Thursday morning to a report of a suspicious person possibly armed with a knife near Berkshire Drive and North Hampton Drive.
    • Nearby schools were alerted as a precaution while officers searched the area.
    • Police later found the individual, who was carrying a pencil — not a knife — and said there is no threat to the public.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. - A report of a knife-wielding person in Chicago’s northwest suburbs set off a police search and school safety alerts Thursday — but the supposed weapon turned out to be a pencil.

What we know:

Crystal Lake police said they were called to Berkshire Drive and North Hampton Drive on Thursday morning after a resident reported seeing someone walking eastbound who appeared to be carrying a knife.

As a precaution, authorities alerted nearby schools while officers searched the area. 

Police soon located the individual, only to find the reported "knife" was actually a pencil.

Investigators said there is no threat to the public.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation. 

Police ask anyone with information to call 815-356-3620 or send an anonymous tip by texting "CLPDTIP" and the information to 847411.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by Crystal Lake police. 

Crystal LakeCrime and Public SafetyNews