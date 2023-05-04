Chicago summit brings together over 450 businesses, majority led by women and founders of color

Chicago is known for its culinary diversity and this month, World Business Chicago is hosting the largest venture summit, focused on food.

Chicagoland's flagship startup and venture capital conference opened this week.

"About eight years ago, we had about 80 Chicago food and ag businesses. We're now home to over 800 food and ag businesses," Lightfoot said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The Venture Summit is expected to bring in over a thousand people to the Fulton Market neighborhood, representing more than 450 unique businesses, including 157 startups.

Nearly half of them are led by women and 66% by founders of color.