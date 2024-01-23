Chicago takes aim at 'unsafe' dollar stores with proposal to restrict new openings

A new proposal is looking to crack down on dollar stores in the city of Chicago.

Supporters say the goal is to address consumers complaints about the state of some Dollar Tree and Family Dollar locations.

Under the proposal, dollar store owners would be forbidden from opening another dollar store within one mile of where one is already operating.

Local leaders have expressed concerns that too many dollar stores could drive out other businesses and harm the communities they pop up in.

In a letter to his constituents, Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th) cited concerns about a planned location for a Dollar Tree at 11055 South Western Avenue, expressing concerns about the condition of an already existing Dollar Tree at 106th Street and Pulaski.

"As we speak there are overflowing dumpsters at three of their locations in the 19th Ward and the façade at the 10601 South Pulaski location is literally falling off the building, representing a serious public safety threat," O’Shea said in the letter.

O’Shea went on to say his office has received a steady stream of complaints about overflowing garbage cans and parking lots filled with debris and litter at the locations, and attempts to address the issues with Dollar Tree, Inc. have been ignored.

"For years, my staff and I have attempted to work cooperatively with both local store management and corporate office staff to address these ongoing issues with little success," he wrote. "Time and time again, our efforts to address these issues with Dollar Tree, Inc. are ignored."

The alderman told the Chicago City Council’s Committee on License and Consumer Protection the measure would make dollar store operators more responsive to consumer complaints.

The ordinance passed the committee on Monday.