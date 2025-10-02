Chicago Target to stay open late for Taylor Swift's latest album release

The Brief The Near North Target at 2656 N. Elston will hold a midnight release event for Taylor Swift's album. Fans can shop for exclusive merchandise. Tickets will be distributed Oct. 2 starting at 10 p.m. CST.



A Chicago Target will extend its hours Thursday night for the midnight release of Taylor Swift’s, "The Life of a Showgirl".

What we know:

The Near North Target at 2656 N. Elston Ave. is the only Target in Chicago participating. It joins nearly 500 Target stores nationwide welcoming fans for the highly anticipated launch.

What to expect:

Target will hand out tickets starting at 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2., allowing fans to secure their place in line before returning at midnight to claim their albums.

Tickets will be distributed until they sell out or until 11:50 p.m. The Elston Target plans to keep its doors open until 1 a.m.

Exclusive merchandise:

Fans can grab exclusive album versions only available at Target, including The Life of a Showgirl: The Crowd is Your King Edition – a limited Summertime Spritz Pink Shimmer vinyl – as well as three CD versions packaged with collectible posters. Pre-orders for the special editions have already sold out online.

Illinois stores participating

Bloomington Normal: 301 Veterans Pkwy, Normal, IL 61761

Champaign: 2102 N Prospect Ave, Champaign, IL 61822

Chicago Near North Elston: 2656 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

East Peoria: 480 W Washington St, East Peoria, IL 61611

Edwardsville: 2350 Troy Rd, Edwardsville, il 62025

Quincy: 3701 Broadway St, Quincy IL 62305

Rockford: 6560 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108

Shiloh: 3400 Green Mount Crossing Dr, Shiloh, IL 62269

Springfield: 3445 Freedom Dr, Springfield, IL 62704