Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Taste of Randolph, Old Town Art Fair and more

The perfect recipe for a great weekend in Chicago? Live music, sunny skies and a festival (or three). From the Taste of Randolph, Tequila and Tails at Brookfield Zoo and more, all we need is the forecast to make an unforgettable weekend in the city.

Here’s a guide to things to do in Chicago June 13-15.

What concerts are in Chicago this weekend?

June 13: Gavin DeGraw at House of Blues

June 13: Counting Crows at Ravinia

June 13: Betty Who at Vic Theater

June 13: Maurice Mobetta Brown at Garcia’s

June 13: Smino at The Salt Shed Indoors

June 14: Toy Story in Concert at Auditorium Theatre

June 14: Sleep Theory at House of Blues Chicago

June 14: Kyle Dion at Outset

June 14: Taj Mahal at Ravinia

June 15: Jessie Reyez at The Salt Shed Indoors

Multiple dates: Natalia Lafourcade at The Chicago Theatre

Multiple dates: Kem at Country Club Hills Amphitheater

What sporting events are in Chicago this weekend?

June 14: BIG3 basketball

June 14: Chicago Fire FC versus Nashville SC

Multiple dates: Chicago Cubs versus Pittsburgh Pirates

Multiple dates: Chicago Dogs versus Cleburne Railroaders

What theater and comedy shows are in Chicago this weekend?

Kimberly Akimbo

The Tony Award-winning musical, Kimberly Akimbo, follows a teenager with a rare genetic condition as she faces family turmoil, young love, and unexpected legal trouble. Catch the show at CIBC Theatre until June 22.

Titanique

Titanique is an off-Broadway musical comedy that blends the story of Titanic with iconic music from Celine Dion. The award-winning parody reimagines the film’s classic romance with over-the-top humor and powerhouse vocals. Visit broadwayinchicago.com for more details.

Trevor Wallace

With over 2.5 billion views and 16 million followers across social media, Trevor Wallace is taking the stage at The Chicago Theatre for his 2025 The Alpha Beta Male tour. Tickets start at $46 and can be purchased online.

Gary Owen

Comedian Gary Owen, known for his sharp wit and energetic stage presence, is performing a three-day show at Chicago Improv this weekend. Tickets for the 21 and over show start at $59.

What festivals are in Chicago this weekend?

Taste of Randolph

The 28th annual Taste of Randolph returns to Chicago’s West Loop from June 13-15. The street festival will feature live music, local food and drinks, family activities and more, with a suggested donation of $10 before 5 p.m. and $15 after. For a full entertainment lineup and vendor list, visit tasteofrandolph.org.

Taste of Randolph 2024 (Russell Boxer)

Festival del Niño

The National Museum of Mexican Art will host Festival del Nino, a free family event on Saturday June 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Harrison Park.

Windy City Paranormal Festival

Windy City ParaFest, a four-day supernatural festival comes to Chicago June 12-15. The event features live investigations, podcast tapings, cemetery tours and spooky performances. More details can be found online.

Puerto Rican Fest

The Puerto Rican Festival returns to Chicago June 12-15 with four days of live music, traditional food, art, and family-friendly entertainment. The fest will be held in Humboldt Park at 2800 W. Division and Mozart.

What events are in Chicago this weekend?

Wells Street Art Air

The 50th annual Wells Street Art Festival returns to Old Town with over 125 artists, live music and food. This family-friend event also features a drum circle, petting zoo and story time. More details can be found online.

Bronzeville Juneteenth

On Saturday, June 14, the Bronzeville Juneteenth celebration takes place along King Drive between 35th and 37th street.

Shedd Aquarium Pride Night

Shedd Aquarium and A Queer Pride team up for Pride Night on Saturday, June 14. The 21 and up event features DJs, an ocean-themed drag show and after-hours access to exhibits. Ticket information can be found here.

Brookfield Zoo Uncorked: Tequila & Tails

Tequila & Tails, a 21 and up event Brookfield Zoo, takes place Saturday June 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy cocktails, explore exhibits after dark and learn about animals with tails! More details at brookfieldzoo.org.

Gamer’s Universe

Gamer’s Universe returns June 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Harold Washington Library Center. The all-ages convention features gaming tournaments, cosplay and original games created by the Chicago Teen Gamer’s Guild. Learn more here.