Chicago elementary school teacher accused of sharing, receiving child pornography videos

The Brief A CPS teacher has been charged with sharing and receiving child pornography videos Jaron Woodsley would allegedly exchange the videos over Telegram. He is due in court in Chicago on Friday afternoon.



A Chicago Public Schools teacher was arrested Friday morning on a child pornography charge, prosecutors said.

What we know:

Jaron Woodsley, 27, of Chicago, allegedly shared images of child pornography last fall with another person on the social media app Telegram.

According to prosecutors, Woodsley shared at least 13 videos and received six videos of child sexual abuse material. The person Woodsley allegedly exchanged videos with was indicted last year in Colorado.

Dig deeper:

Court documents show Woodsley and the other person would chat on Telegram. In one of the conversations, it's alleged someone asked, "Got any boys?" and "Wanna trade?" in reference to child pornography videos.

Prosecutors say Woodsley worked at both an elementary school in Chicago and for the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras.

Jaron Woodsley | U.S. Attorney's Office

What's next:

Woodsley was scheduled to appear in court in Chicago at 2 p.m. Friday.

Woodsley faces five to 20 years in prison if convicted, prosecutors said.

To read the full criminal complaint, click HERE.