Chicago teen arrested, wanted in connection with multiple armed robberies: police

Niles police announced charges against a 16-year-old boy of Chicago who is wanted in connection with a number of armed robberies in Chicago and suburban cities, including an armed robbery Jan. 21 in suburban Niles.

The teen was taken into custody by a different law enforcement agency, but is facing an armed robbery charge in Niles, Niles police said. He faces similar charges in Morton Grove, Addison, Chicago and from Illinois State police.

A woman was in her vehicle about 12:16 p.m. Jan. 21, in the 8000 block of Ballard Road when three males in a light-colored SUV pulled up in front of her, Niles police said in a statement.

One of the males got out, pointed a gun at the woman and demanded her purse, police said. The woman complied and the suspects fled.

The teen was taken into custody for a separate incident, but was in possession of items stolen in the armed robbery Jan. 21, police said.