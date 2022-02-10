Chicago teen carjacked Lyft driver before fatally shooting 15-year-old walking home from school: prosecutors

A 16-year-old Chicago boy charged in the death of another teen who was fatally shot while walking home from school Tuesday had also carjacked a Lyft driver shortly before the murder, Cook County prosecutors said.

Around 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 8, a Lyft driver picked up Anthony Brown at 4242 W. Gladys St., according to prosecutors. Brown was already on electronic monitoring for previous crimes.

During the ride, prosecutors say Brown pulled out a gun and held it to the driver's head, ordering him to exit the vehicle and leave his belongings behind.

Brown then allegedly hopped into the driver's seat and drove off. He then picked up a friend at 2:30 p.m. at 3510 S. Rhodes Ave.

Around 3:15 p.m., 15-year-old Michael Brown was walking home from school in the Douglas neighborhood when the 16-year-old suspect and his friend drove by in the stolen Lyft vehicle, prosecutors said.

The suspects then allegedly turned the car around, Anthony Brown exited the vehicle from the passenger's side, walked up to the victim, pulled out a gun and shot Michael Brown in the head. Michael immediately fell to the ground. Anthony Brown then shot at Michael approximately nine more times before fleeing the scene in the stolen Lyft car, prosecutors said.

Michael suffered two gunshot wounds to the right side of his head, one gunshot wound to his shoulder and one gunshot wound to his chest. He died as a result of the gunfire.

Chicago police recovered four shell casings at the scene, and they say video surveillance from across the street captured the shooting.

At 3:43 p.m., police were monitoring license plate readers and had a hit on the stolen Lyft car. Officers then pulled over the stolen black Infiniti SUV at 23 W. 63rd St. The friend of the gunman was driving and Anthony Brown was in the passenger seat, prosecutors said.

Both suspects were immediately arrested.

A firearm was found in the front door pocket on the passenger's side, prosecutors said.

Anthony Brown's hands were tested for gunshot residue and the test came back positive, according to prosecutors. Shell casings at the murder scene also matched the firearm recovered.

"We're losing too many young people, and it's really sad," said Chicago Police Supt. David Brown. "There's another family, another neighborhood, another community, left to pick up the pieces after living their worst nightmare."