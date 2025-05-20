Chicago aldermen to again discuss curfew policy to prevent ‘teen takeovers’

The Brief A Chicago City Council committee will again discuss a proposal allowing for snap curfews to prevent so-called "teen takeovers" which have at times turned violent. Ald. Brian Hopkins has pushed for a change to prevent such mass gatherings. Opponents say a snap curfew policy is unnecessary and could lead to violations of residents' rights.



Members of the Chicago City Council are again expected to discuss a proposal to allow police to implement snap curfews for unaccompanied teenagers to prevent mass gatherings that have sometimes turned violent.

The council’s Public Safety Committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday at 1 p.m. to discuss the potential change to the city code.

The backstory:

If approved by the committee, the proposal will need approval from the full City Council to become law.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward) has been pushing for earlier curfews for teenagers after multiple recent violent incidents during mass gatherings in the downtown area.

Ald. Brian Hopkins, 2nd, attends a City Council meeting at City Hall on March 12, 2025, in Chicago. (Eileen T. Meslar/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Hopkins initially pushed a change from a 10 p.m. curfew to an 8 p.m. curfew for unaccompanied teens in the downtown area. But that proposal earned criticism from some, including Mayor Brandon Johnson.

After talks with other aldermen and police officials, Hopkins revamped his proposal to allow police to issue temporary snap curfews if they learn of planned mass gatherings.

What they're saying:

Hopkins said in an email to constituents that he was "hopeful that recent productive dialogue will resonate with my fellow committee members."

The proposal has been up for discussion in previous committee meetings, but after lengthy debates, a vote never took place.

"I am proud of this ordinance and the collaborative process by which it has advanced thus far," Hopkins wrote in the email.

The other side:

Still, the snap curfew proposal has garnered criticism from some aldermen and civil liberties groups.

They’ve argued the language of the ordinance is vague and could lead to a violation of residents’ rights.

Ed Yohnka, of the ACLU of Illinois, called the proposal a "Band-Aid" solution and argued that studies show curfews aren’t effective as a policing strategy. Opponents have also argued that Chicago police already have the ability to break up gatherings that could potentially lead to violence.

Hopkins said he was confident in the Chicago Police Department's ability to uphold "constitutional policing" and said multiple lawyers have told him the policy would be legal.