Chicago teen places 2nd at national youth chess tournament

Did you know one of the country's best young chess players is right here in Chicago?

He's a Lane Tech Freshman.

Avi Kaplan recently placed second at a national youth chess tournament.

The 15-year-old practices the game for about 20 hours a week, 40 hours when preparing for a tournament.

Kaplan started playing chess in 1st grade.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"I was going to a CPS school, and they had a nice chess team there, and I feel that CPS was really good at bringing people into the game," said Kaplan.

Advertisement

Kaplan says he wants to become a grand master and continue to introduce the game of chess to younger generations.

