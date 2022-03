The City of Chicago has opened applications for 2022 "One Summer Chicago" jobs for teenagers and young adults.

The jobs pay $15/hour.

Young people 14 to 24 can work in fields such as tech, healthcare, media and more this summer.

The application deadline is Friday, June 10. Young people can apply at onesummerchicago.org.

