Chicago teens showcase anti-violence social media campaigns in summer competition

A summer activity dedicated to preventing violence in Chicago was also a competition.

Nearly fifty 16-and-17-year-old students created social media campaigns to get the anti-violence message out. They worked with some of Chicago's top marketing professionals.

The students showed their presentations at an event emceed by Chicago historian Dilla.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"Everything dope about America comes from Chicago and most of that dope stuff was created by young people like you," Dilla said. "It's true where you see yourself, is where you will be. Right? If you see yourself on top of your game, becoming an entrepreneur, becoming anything, it starts with you wishing that you can be there, you gotta see it first."

The winning entry will be used by the violence-prevention group "Project Unloaded."